LIVE: Hero Gold Cup 2019 – India vs IR Iran

Rejoice fans of football, as four Asian nations go head to head at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar for the 2019 Hero Gold Cup. The tournament is an invitational on the behalf of the Indian National Women’s team, who is joined by Iran, as well as neighbours Nepal and Myanmar.

The competition will consist of a round-robin format before the top two teams will take one each-other in the final on February 15.

The second match of the tournament sees hosts India take on IR Iran, in a South vs West Asia fixture. The away side is ranked slightly better than the hosts and are currently 60 in the World. Meanwhile, India is two places below Iran and are ranked 62.

