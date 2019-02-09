Hero Gold Cup 2019: India vs Iran, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The Hero Gold Cup 2019 is all set to kick-off, with India and Iran involved in the second game of the women’s football tournament.

The competition will take place in India, and is the first of its kind, with all matches taking place at the impressive Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The schedule for the Hero Gold Cup can be viewed here.

The host nation will partake in the second game of the night, but Iran could be considered favorites, even though the women’s team hasn’t been as successful as the men’s team.

Where to watch?

The Hero Gold Cup 2019 match between India and Iran can be seen all over India on hotstar.com, which is where all the matches of the brief tournament can be witnessed.

When to watch?

The Hero Gold Cup 2019 clash between India and Iran will kick-off at 19:00 IST (Indian Standard Time), and can be viewed across India accordingly.

Fans can also witness the action right here, on our FOX Sports Asia Live Blog.

(Image credits: Scroll.in)