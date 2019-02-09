LIVE: Hero Gold Cup – Myanmar vs Nepal

Hello and Welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the Hero Gold Cup fixture between Myanmar Women and Nepal Women. You can follow all the Live Updates via out Match Blog.

Rejoice fans of football, as four Asian nations go head to head at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar for the 2019 Hero Gold Cup. The tournament is an invitational on the behalf of the Indian National Women’s team, who is joined by Iran, as well as neighbours Nepal and Myanmar.

The competition will consist of a round-robin format before the top two teams will take one each-other in the final on February 15.

The opening match of the tournament brings to us an AFF vs SAFF tie, with Myanmar facing Nepal. The Myanmar women’s team is the highest ranked side in the competition, sitting at number 44 in FIFA rankings. Their opponents of the day Nepal meanwhile are the lowest at 108.

