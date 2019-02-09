Hero Gold Cup 2019: Schedule and preview

The first ever Hero Gold Cup takes center stage in Odisha, India as the host nation do battle with Myanmar, Iran and Nepal in head-to-head women’s football.

The tournament was organized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to help promote women’s football in India, considering the relative success of the men’s team recently.

Myanmar are the highest ranked team in the tournament with a FIFA ranking of 44, while Iran are ranked 60th and India are 62. Nepal will be the lowest-ranked team.

The matches will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and the tournament will run from 9th February to 15th February. The round-robin format means that two teams will end up progressing to the eventual final to be played on 15th February 2019.

Here is the full schedule for the tournament as laid out by kreedon.com:

Date Fixture Venue Time February 9 Myanmar vs Nepal Bhubaneswar 16:00 IST February 9 India vs Iran Bhubaneswar 19:00 IST February 11 Myanmar vs Iran Bhubaneswar 16:00 IST February 11 India vs Nepal Bhubaneswar 19:00 IST February 13 Iran vs Nepal Bhubaneswar 16:00 IST February 13 India vs Myanmar Bhubaneswar 19:00 IST February 15 Final Bhubaneswar

(Image credits: Sportskeeda.com)