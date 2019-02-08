Hoang Anh Gia Lai gives update on Vietnam pair’s impending move

Vietnam have had a great year when it comes to football. The Golden Dragons started things off by finishing second in the AFC U23 Championship, followed by an AFF Cup win. They then travelled to UAE for the AFC Asian Cup, once again earning praises for their performances. And things are about to get even better, with two stars earning moves to foreign leagues.

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Player of Day 1: NGUYEN CONG PHUONG

Several Vietnamese players have been attracting interest from outside after their stellar year. Two who are on the verge of completing their respective moves are forward Nguyen Cong Phuong and midfielder Luong Xuan Truong.

Cong Phuong is close to a move to South Korea with K-League 1 team Incheon United. On the other hand, Xuan Truong is finalising his transfer to Thai League side Buriram United.

The Vietnam national team stars are expected to join their new sides on loan for the season.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai revealed the status on the pair’s impending moves via Facebook, revealing that Nguyen Cong Phuong is waiting for his Visa, while Luong Xuan Truong is expecting a medical check.

“A guy is waiting for a visa, a guy is preparing for a medical check. Send them wishes and (love) ️ to them!”

“READY 99%”

When the moves are official, the two will become the latest Vietnamese exports to foreign leagues, following goalkeeper Dang Van Lam, who signed for Thai club Muangthong United earlier.