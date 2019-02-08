Wu Lei’s Espanyol debut brings in 40 Million new viewers

Wu Lei is quickly becoming a national icon of China. The talented forward had a brilliant season last year, when he led the scoring charts with twenty-seven goals, helping Shanghai SIPG lift the title. The frontman then completed a historic transfer to Espanyol, a move that is already paying dividends for the La Liga club.

La Liga side Espanyol’s move for Wu Lei made sense on two fronts. Number one, they were signing an extremely talented goalscorer. And number two, they were tapping into a huge fanbase. And while he didn’t make an instant impact on the pitch, he made a huge one off it.

Més de 40 milions de persones van veure el debut de Wu Lei a la Xina. Más de 40 millones de personas vieron el debut de Wu Lei en China. 在中国，超过4000万人观看了武磊的首秀.

As revealed by Espanyol, more than 40 Million new users tuned in to watch the Chinese national make his La Liga debut. Wu Lei didn’t disappoint his fans either as he came on for Didac Vila in the seventy-seventh minute as Espanyol played out a two-all draw with Villareal.

In doing so, Lei became the second player from China to play in La Liga, following Zhang Chengdong after the latter had a brief stint with Rayo Vallecano. Nevertheless, if the former-Shanghai SIPG man manages to make one more appearance for his new team, he would have already set a new La Liga appearances record for his country.