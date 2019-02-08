HAGL FC midfielder Luong Xuan Truong next Vietnam star set to move to Thai League – Reports

After goalkeeper Dang Van Lam and striker Nguyen Cong Phuong, central midfielder Luong Xuan Truong is the latest of Vietnam’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 stars who is reportedly on his way to a foreign league.

Vietnam custodian Van Lam has signed for Thai League giants Muangthong United while Cong Phuong is reportedly close to signing a one-year loan deal with K League club Incheon United with the official announcement set to take place next week.

And according to reports, HAGL FC star Xuan Truong could join them playing overseas as the 23-year-old midfilder has been linked with a loan move to Thai League 1 champions Buriram United.

The UNSUNG HEROES of Vietnam’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 journey

In fact, Xuan Truong has prior experience playing abroad having played in the K League for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 with Incheon and Gangwon FC respectively. Now, the midfielder is to join compatriot Van Lam in Thai League, according to Thanh Nien.

Buriram United emerged as the champions of Thailand’s top division last season finishing 16 points ahead of runners-up Bangkok United. They will play in the AFC Champions League group stages this season where they are pitted against China’s Beijing Guoan, Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds and Korea Republic’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.