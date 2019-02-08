Korea Republic international midfielder Nam Tae-hee agrees move to Al-Sadd from Al-Duhail

Qatar Stars League club Al-Sadd SC have announced the transfer of Korea Republic international midfielder Nam Tae-hee from local rivals Al-Duhail SC from the start of next season.

27-year-old Nam has won 44 caps for Korea Republic and has been with Al-Duhail since 2012 making 243 appearances for the Doha-based club and scoring a century of goals.

However, the South Korean will now move to crosstown rivals Al-Sadd from the start of the 2019-20 season on a three-year deal.

رسمياً : الزعيم يتعاقد مع اللاعب الكوري نام تاي هي إعتباراً من بداية الموسم المقبل 2019/2020 ولمدة ثلاث سنوات .#السد #قطر pic.twitter.com/qhvnBGiqhR — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) February 7, 2019

His former club Al-Duhail, now managed by former Chelsea and Manchester United assistant coach Rui Faria, had recently completed the big-money signings of former Juventus centre-back Mehdi Benatia and Japan attacker Shoya Nakajima, for a reported $40 million price.

Nam has been recovering from a knee injury he suffered during international duty back in November and missed Korea Republic’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign.

He is expected to be back to full fitness in two months’ time.

Thanks for all the messages. My surgery went well now on the road to recovery. I’ll be back 💪⚽🙏 pic.twitter.com/egN7vLdBKa — Tae-hee Nam (@taehee_nam10) December 20, 2018

Al-Sadd are currently top of the table in the Qatar’s domestic league — two points ahead of Al-Duhail with seven games left to play.