FIFA Rankings: Vietnam still best among ASEAN countries, Thailand move up while Philippines & India suffer heavy blow

FIFA have released their latest set of rankings and Vietnam maintain their position as the best ASEAN team in the world.

The recently concluded AFC Asian Cup 2019 has had a big say in the rankings this time as winners Qatar have moved up 38 places to the 55th spot while finalists Japan have jumped up 23 places to reach the 27th spot on the rankings.

Asia’s best-ranked team is still Iran, who moved up seven places on the back of their brilliant run till the semifinal of the Asian Cup, to reach the 22nd spot. Korea Republic gained 15 places as well to reach the 38th spot while United Arab Emirates gained 12 places to reach the 67th spot.

Vietnam, on the other hand, reached the quarterfinal of the tournament and have been awarded with an improvement in their ranking. The Golden Dragons have moved up a place to 99th in the list. As far as other ASEAN teams are concerned, Thailand have moved up three places to 115th, while Philippines have gown down seven spots to 123rd in the list.

Myanmar have moved up a spot to 138th, while Indonesia (159th), Singapore (165th), Malaysia (167th), Cambodia (172), Laos (184), Brunei (195) and Timor-Leste (196) have held on to their spots.

India, on the other hand, have dropped six places after their ouster from the group stage of Asian Cup and are now down to the 103rd position in the FIFA Rankings.

Overall, Belgium still lead the rankings, followed by France, Brazil, Croatia and England.