Reports: Former Oman and Australia head coach Pim Verbeek battling cancer

Pim Verbeek

Pim Verbeek, who stepped down from the position of Oman head coach yesterday (6th February), is reportedly battling cancer and that is why he decided to retire from management.

As per reports in Ahdaaf, the Dutchman’s decision to retire from management was due to an ongoing battle with cancer. Verbeek’s final assignment was with the Oman team at the recently concluded AFC Asian Cup 2019, where he helped the team to a round of 16 appearance.

Oman eventually lost to Iran in the first round of the knockout phase of the tournament.

Former Socceroo, Craig Moore has opened up on the issue, saying, “A great man who I had the privilege to work with at club and country level. He is also a fighter.”

Verbeek’s decision to step down was made public by Oman FA in a series of tweets.

