Reports: Former Oman and Australia head coach Pim Verbeek battling cancer

Pim Verbeek, who stepped down from the position of Oman head coach yesterday (6th February), is reportedly battling cancer and that is why he decided to retire from management.

As per reports in Ahdaaf, the Dutchman’s decision to retire from management was due to an ongoing battle with cancer. Verbeek’s final assignment was with the Oman team at the recently concluded AFC Asian Cup 2019, where he helped the team to a round of 16 appearance.

Oman eventually lost to Iran in the first round of the knockout phase of the tournament.

Sources close to Oman FA have revealed that Verbeek’s decision to retire comes due to an ongoing battle with cancer. #StayStrong, Pim. 🙏 https://t.co/VY31niMKDf — Ahdaaf (@ahdaafme) February 7, 2019

Former Socceroo, Craig Moore has opened up on the issue, saying, “A great man who I had the privilege to work with at club and country level. He is also a fighter.”

He is also a fighter. https://t.co/iujYR5iIIc — Craig Moore (@CraigMoore_18) February 7, 2019

Verbeek’s decision to step down was made public by Oman FA in a series of tweets.

عقد مجلس إدارة الاتحاد العماني لكرة القدم في الساعة الثالثة من مساء اليوم الأربعاء 6 فبراير الجاري، اجتماعا طارئا برئاسة الفاضل/ سالم بن سعيد الوهيبي رئيس مجلس إدارة الاتحاد وبحضور أعضاء مجلس الإدارة. (١/٤) — OFA – Official Page (@OmanFA) February 6, 2019

وناقش المجلس الطلب الذي تقدم به مدرب المنتخب الوطني الأول الهولندي بيم فيربيك والمتعلق باستقالته وذلك لظروف خاصة به، مؤكدا أنه يرغب في إنهاء مشواره التدريبي بعد ثلاثين عاما قضاها في مجال التدريب، وأن تكون السلطنة هي المهمة الأخيرة له (٢/٤) — OFA – Official Page (@OmanFA) February 6, 2019

مقدما شكره وتقديره للاتحاد العماني لكرة القدم والجهازين الفني والإداري ولاعبي المنتخب ووسائل الإعلام والجماهير العمانية. (٣/٤) — OFA – Official Page (@OmanFA) February 6, 2019