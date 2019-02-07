Al-Duhail head coach Rui Faria looking forward to working with Qatar’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 winners

Qatar Stars League outfit Al-Duhail SC’s new head coach Rui Faria is looking forward to building a regime at the club with the help of their AFC Asian Cup 2019-winning Qatar stars.

Faria, who had served as the right-hand man of Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho for almost two decades, is kick-starting his managerial career with the Qatar giants and has already strengthened his squad with former Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia and $40 million Japanese striker Shoya Nakajima.

“I am very happy with the signing of Benatia who has the experience of German and Italian leagues. We also have the talented Japanese striker Shoya and i think they will be a big addition to Al-Duhail and will strengthen the side along with the club players who won the AFC Asian Cup with Qatar,” said Faria.

“Combining all this, I am confident the team have all the elements that it needs to achieve success in all the competitions that we will be taking part in the upcoming period,” the 43-year-old coach said.

Al-Duhail had five players on international duty as Qatar won a historic first Asian Cup title defeating Japan 3-0 in the final held at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 1.

They include Asian Cup golden boot winner Almoez Ali who scored nine goals in the tournament to break Iran great Ali Daei’s all-time record of most goals in a single edition of the continental championship. Another key cog in the Qatar engine was 21-year-old centre-back Bassam Al-Rawi who will also strengthen the backline of Al-Duhail.

Midfielder Karim Boudiaf and Ali Afif as well as defensive midfilder Assim Madibo are also part of Faria’s squad.

“The achievement of the national team was special and I think the club’s players who participated in this achievement have great talent and were able to write history by being a big part of the national team. I am waiting for their return to work together and develop even further,” he added.

Al-Duahil are second in Qatar Stars League with seven games to go while they will begin their Champions League campaign in a highly-competitive group featuring Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, United Arab Emirates’ Al-Ain FC and IR Iran’s Esteghlal FC.