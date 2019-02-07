Vietnam star striker Nguyen Cong Phuong closing in on loan deal to K League club – Reports

Vietnam international striker Nguyen Cong Phuong could be on his way to Korea Republic soon as it is being reported that he is on the verge of completing a loan move to the K League.

The 24-year-old striker has been in fine form for club and country in recent times impressing at the recently concluded AFC Asian Cup 2019 where he took his country to the quarterfinals.

The striker himself had expressed his desire to move to a new league in a recent interview where he revealed his favourite destinations will be Korea Republic, Japan or Thailand.

And now, it is being reported that K League club Incheon United FC are closing to signing Cong Phuong on loan from his Vietnamese club HAGL FC.

BREAKING | Incheon United are close to signing Vietnamese star Nguyễn Công Phượng on loan. #Kleague — Korea Football News (@KORFootballNews) February 7, 2019

Incheon finished ninth in the South Korean top division last season and is being coached by Norwegian-born German manager Jorn Andersen.

The K League club were having their preseason camp at Chiang Mai in Thailand over the last few weeks.

According to reports, the negotiations between Cong Phuong and Incheon are in the final stage with the striker currently visiting South Korea.

24-year-old Cong Phuong has been with the Vietnam club since 2015, but had went on a short loan stint to Japanese second division side Mito HollyHock in 2016.

He has also scored eight goals in 31 international appearances for Vietnam including at their triumphant AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign.