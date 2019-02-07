Asian Football |

Qatar’s young AFC Asian Cup 2019 star signs for new club from Al-Duhail

Khaled Mohammed, the youngest member of the championship-winning Qatar side at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 has found himself a new club after lifting the coveted continental trophy.

The 18-year-old midfielder has joined Qatar Sports Club from fellow Qatar Stars League outfit Al-Duhail SC. Khaled has been previously on loan to Spanish third division side Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa.

Khaled has also spent some time in England training in the youth setup of Leeds United.

The teenager has starred for Qatar at various age levels starting from the U-16s to the U-21s and was included in Felix Sanchez’s Qatar senior team for the AFC Asian Cup in place of injured Ahmed Moein.

The Maroons had defeated Japan 3-0 to lift their first-ever AFC Asian Cup title earlier this month.

