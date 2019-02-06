Vietnam star striker Nguyen Cong Phuong hints at transfer abroad

Following a successful AFC Asian Cup 2019, Vietnam star striker Nguyen Cong Phuong has suggested that he will consider a move to a foreign league if a good offer comes to him.

24-year-old Cong Phuong has been with Vietnam club HAGL FC since 2015, but had went on a short loan stint to Japanese second division side Mito HollyHock in 2016. He has also scored eight goals in 31 international appearances for Vietnam including at their triumphant AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign as well as the AFC Asian Cup where they reached the quarterfinals.

And when asked about his future plans recently, Cong Phuong suggested that he might be interested in a move to a new league soon.

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Player of Day 1: NGUYEN CONG PHUONG

“The next season, my goal is to go abroad to play — maybe Korea Republic or Japan,” Cong Phuong told the Football-Tribe.

The sticker also did not rule out the possibility of moving closer to Thailand.

“However, if there is a good offer from Thailand, I am also willing to consider it. Thai League is home to some of the best facilities when it comes to training and competition and I think it will also be suitable for the development of my career,” CP10 added.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Jordan 1-1 Vietnam – Nguyen Cong Phuong (51′)

Cong Phuong has been recently linked with Thai League giants Buriram United and the striker is set to hold discussions with his current club in the coming days.