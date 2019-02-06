Team from Vietnam to compete against Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur in Rotterdam tournament

Vietnam outfit Promotion Fund of Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) will participate in the 2019 edition of the Rotterdam Football Cup along with the likes of La Liga side Atletico Madrid and Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

PVF will participate in the U-15 category of the invitational tournament scheduled to begin on April 20 along with the likes of Atletico de Madrid (Spain), RB Leipzig (Germany), AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), Tottenham Hotspur (England), TSG Hoffenheim (Germany), Hajduk Split (Croatia), Guangzhou Evergrande (China) and Vancouver Whitecaps (Canada) among others.

PVF are pooled with La Liga heavyweights Atletico, SBV Excelsior (Netherlands), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), 1. FC Tatra Presov (Slovakia) and Ilves FC (Finland) in Group A of the U-15 competition.

Hoffenheim are the reigning U-15 champions having won the competition last year. This year’s finals is scheduled to be held on April 22.

The PVF U-15s have emerged as the champions of the Football Association of Singapore International Challenge Cup previously and many of their trainees have gone on to represent Vietnam national team at various age levels.

The Rotterdam Football Cup has witnessed the participation of various top European clubs over the years including Chelsea FC, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, PSV Eindhoven, West Ham United and Southampton.