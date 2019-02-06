Australia cancel Thailand training trip in support of refugee footballer Hakeem Al-Araibi

The Football Federation of Australia (FFA) have cancelled their U-23 national team’s training trip to Thailand as a support to refugee footballer Hakeem Al-Araibi who has been detained in the country.

The Australia U-23s were scheduled to train in the country and also play China in a friendly match in Bangkok as part of their preparations for the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers which are to be held in Cambodia from March 22.

There has been growing calls for the release of the refugee footballer al-Araibi and to allow him to return to Australia while he fights an extradition order in Thailand to send him back to Bahrain where he fears he will be imprisoned and tortured.

It is under these circumstances that the FFA released their statement on Wednesday in which Australia head coach Graham Arnold was quoted saying that “Australia’s national teams are united in their support for Hakeem Al-Araibi.”

“Last year, the National Team Department had put some preliminary plans in place to play against China in Bangkok as part of our important preparation for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers to be held in Cambodia in March,” Arnold said in the statement.

“On our return from the recent AFC Asian Cup [2019], we reassessed our plans due to the ongoing detainment of Australian footballer Hakeem al-Araibi in a Thai prison,” he said,

“We are in the process of rearranging our pre-tournament camp in another Asian nation,” Arnold said.

“Australia’s national teams are united in their support for Hakeem al-Araibi and we call on the community to continue to campaign for his release,” he added.

Australia U-23s are to play Korea Republic, Cambodia and Chines Taipei in their group with the top team in the group qualifying directly for the 2020 event.