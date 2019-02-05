India striker Sunil Chhetri reveals he was hurt by Stephen Constantine captain snub

India were knocked out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 during the group stage, and despite an impressive display, coach Stephen Constantine walked away soon after.

The legendary status of striker Sunil Chhetri is one that always makes news, and his comments on the former coach will surely turn heads once again.

In an interview with the Times of India, Chhetri bares all and discusses a glittering career that has had its fair share of ups and downs, most recently with the Asian Cup.

In an interesting revelation, the legend talked about how he felt a little hurt by the act of Constantine to rotate captaincy at the tournament and go with the likes of Pronay Haldar and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

“My only issue was, when I felt hurt. In friendlies, he used to rotate captaincy and in tournaments, I used to get it, and I was ok with it. People who know me know I’m really happy whether I get the captaincy or not. But when it happened where I was being rotated with a Pronay, Sandesh and Gurpreet, then I used to feel a little bit hurt. “

The revelation comes after Constantine resigned from the post of manager of the national team, and the search is on for an able replacement.