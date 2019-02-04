Fans call for FIFA investigation as AFC Asian Cup star’s contract gets terminated by Serie A giants

Fans and supporters recently expressed their frustration and anger at Italian club Atalanta when it was revealed that they terminated Iraq defender Ali Adnan following the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The Iraqi defender was said to have left the club earlier than expected to join the Iraq national team but many considered that he was due for a fine – and a contract termination was the last thing on their mind.

Adnan, on loan to Atalanta from Udinese, had returned to Atalanta following the AFC Asian Cup and even participated in training sessions with the club ahead of their match against Juventus.

However, he was suddenly dropped without his prior knowledge.

The termination of the contract comes at a very inconvenient time for the defender as the January transfer window has closed and his parent club already submitted their official squad list to the Italian Football Federation.

Upon getting this information, supporters were understandably upset at what happened as this leaves Adnan in limbo for the remainder of the campaign as he is unable to move to any club.

Fans fired back by condemning the Atalanta coach’s decision:

Disgusting from Gasperini. He purposely screwed him, wasting almost a full season for Ali Adnan. The loan to Atalanta seemed promising at first. Hopefully he finds a team for the remainder of the season. — Hassan (@4CylinderVeyron) February 3, 2019

Some people pointed to the fact that this wouldn’t happen if the player was European or South American:

This is disgraceful behaviour. I highly doubt he would have done that had it been a European player leaving early for euros or a South American leaving early for copa America. National team should be respected no matter what. Ali Adnan and his agent must file a lawsuit. — Nadim A. (@a_nadimcfc) February 4, 2019

Others saw it as a sign for him to possibly force a move elsewhere, with Major League Soccer in the United States as the best logical step: