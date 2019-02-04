Al-Duhail brings in Japanese star Shoya Nakajima

Al-Duhail continues to bring in excellent talent and they recently announced the arrival of Japanese star Shoya Nakajima.

The 24-year-old previously played for Portuguese club Portimonense and last year he scored five goals in 13 appearances for the team.

Announced through the team’s social media as seen below, it is likely that Nakajima is brought in to help the team cope with the injury of star Nam Tae-hee.

مرحبا باللاعب الياباني شويا ناكاجيما في نادي #الدحيل الرياضي Welcome Shoya Nakajima 🇯🇵👋 pic.twitter.com/0e6OJ9wSW1 — نادي الدحيل الرياضي (@DuhailSC) February 3, 2019

The Korea Republic star has been out due to a knee injury and missed out on the recently-concluded AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Nam has been with Al-Duhail since 2012, scoring 73 goals in 160 appearances so Nakajima’s arrival will need him to perform immediately as he has big shoes to fill.

Photo courtesy of Al Duhail