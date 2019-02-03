Reports: ISL manager in line to be the next Indian National Team head coach

After four years at the helm of the Indian National Team, head coach Stephen Constantine was finally relieved of his duties. The search for his replacement began almost immediately and reports suggest that that may be coming to an end soon.

Stephen Constantine stepped down as the coach of the Indian National Team following their exit from the AFC Asian Cup. The Blue Tigers were on-course for the knockout stages. However, a stoppage-time goal from Bahrain, coupled with an unfavourable result in the other group game, meant that they were the first team to be eliminated.

As a result, Constantine gave up his duties as the head coach in a tearful press conference, leaving the post for the second time in his career.

The search for a new coach began, and according to sangbadpratidin.in, that search is about to end pretty soon.

According to the regional daily, the Indian football federation is considering the appointment of FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera, as the next manager of the Indian National Team. Lobera joined the Gaurs in 2017 and has led them to two consistent years. During his tenure, the Spaniard also renewed his contract until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, the FC Goa head coach has plenty of experience by his side, having coached the Barcelona youth teams in the past, as well as presiding over Las Palmas for two years.