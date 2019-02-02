FIFA World Rankings: Qatar set for huge rise after AFC Asian Cup 2019 win; Thailand, Vietnam to improve

Qatar are set to for a huge rise in the FIFA World Rankings after defeating Japan 3-1 to lift the AFC Asian Cup 2019 title at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

According to Footy Rankings, Qatar are set to rise 38 ranks to 55th in world rankings from their previous ranking of 93. By doing so they will become the fifth best-ranked team in Asia behind leaders IR Iran, Japan, Korea Republic and Australia.

Southeast Asian champions Vietnam are also expected to rise one rank to 99th in the world and 18th in Asia after their run into the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup. Meanwhile, Thailand who made the Round of 16 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will rise three positions to 115 in world and 20th in Asia.

Asian Cup 2019 runners-up Japan will also make huge progress to become the Asian No. 2 as they rose 23 positions to become world No. 27. Iran will meanwhile maintain their number one spot in Asia and will also rise six ranks to become 22nd in the world.

[FIFA rankings update after Asian Cup final]

🇶🇦 Qatar won the cup and become 5th in Asia 🏆

🇮🇷 Iran still at the top, despite going out in semi-final

🇯🇵 Japan become the 2nd best ranked in Asia #AsianCupFinal #AsianCup2019 #AFCAsianCup2019 #AFCAsianCup #AsianCup19 pic.twitter.com/YVISdXScwp — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) February 1, 2019

Australia fell to No. 4 in Asia while Korea Republic also leapfrogged the Socceroos to become third in Asia.

Meanwhile, India fell six ranks after their disappointing exit from the Asian Cup in the group stages to 103rd in world rankings. Philippines will drop eight positions to 124 and are 24th among AFC nations.