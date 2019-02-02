Reports: Former World Cup coach in talks to become Thailand manager

The managerial hunt for the vacant Thailand job is underway. The War Elephants are being led by interim boss Sirisak Yodyadthai currently, after a dismal few months saw them fall behind. However, as it turns out, the Thai coach might not get the job after all, with a FIFA World Cup manager on the radar.

In April 2017, the Thailand Football Association decided to appoint former-Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac as the next manager. However, under him the War Elephants stumbled, eventually surrendering the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup to Vietnam. And in January 2019, almost two years since taking the job, Rajevac was finally relieved of his duties following a 4-1 thrashing by India in the AFC Asian Cup.

Sirisak Yodyadthai was appointed Rajevac’s immediate successor and he had limited success. But a defeat to China in the Round-of-16 saw them crash out of the Asian Cup.

Since then, no announcement has been made on the futures of Sirisak or the Thailand National Team. However, according to Siamsport, the job could go a different way and award the job to former Korea Republic head coach – Shin Tae-yong.

Shin led the Taegeuk Warriors in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where despite an early elimination, they managed to defeat reigning champions Germany by two goals to nil.

The news, reports Siamsport, was revealed to them by Shin’s representative, who said the following:

“Shin Tae Yong is interested in becoming the head coach of the Thai national team.

“In the past, there has been a study of the Thai national team for a long time, seeing the development of the Thai national team in the past 7-8 years and is confident that the level of team experience World Cup, Olympic, World Youth should help raise the level of Thai athletes ability to achieve the goal in the World Cup qualifying round of the Asian zone.

“Next week will travel to the Football Association of Thailand to talk about the opportunity to work as the head coach of the Thai national team.”

As quoted, the former Korea Republic head coach is now set for talks with the Thai FA, after showing an interest in the job.