IR Iran striker Sardar Azmoun joins Russian giants FC Zenit St Petersburg after impressive AFC Asian Cup 2019

IR Iran striker Sardar Azmoun has completed a transfer to Russian Premier League giants FC Zenit Saint Petersburg from Rubin Kazan after an impressive AFC Asian Cup 2019 with Team Melli.

Azmoun has joined the leaders of the Russian domestic league on a three-and-a-half year deal, Zenit have announced.

Azmoun had joined Rubin Kazan from Iranian club Stephan in 2013 and spent the 2015-16 season on loan at FC Rostov. He moved to Rostov on a permanent deal at the start of 2016-17 season before Rubin bought him back in 2017.

His latest move to Rubin’s rivals is reportedly worth €12 million. Azmoun was also a target of Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to Sky Sports, Wolves had agreed a £1.7m loan fee with Kazan for the striker, with an option to buy on a permanent deal in the summer for £11.5m.

But the deal fell through because Kazan wanted an obligation to buy included, rather than the option which Wolves would agree to, Sky Sports reported.

The 24-year-old froward guided Carlos Queiroz’s Iran to the semifinals of the Asian Cup scoring four goals, but his team lost to eventual runners-up Japan 3-0 in the last four.

Russia’s winter transfer window will only close on February 22 unlike other countries in Europe. He will now be in contention to play a role in Zenit’s UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg clash against Turkish giants Fenerbache at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on February 12.