Reports: Vietnam’s Nguyen Quang Hai and Co set to train with top La Liga club

For the past twelve months, Nguyen Quang Hai has been one of the best performers of Southeast Asia. The 21-year-old Vietnamese has been immense for his national side, helping them finish as runners-up in the AFC U-23 Championships while also winning the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Quang Hai’s talents were once again on display, when he led the Golden Dragons to a Quarter-final run in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, as they were eliminated by Japan.

AFC Asian Cup: The Vietnamese Messi? Nguyen Quang Hai’s dead-ball prowess is a big asset for the best team in ASEAN

However, the Vietnam forward has something to look forward to regardless, as reports suggest Quang Hai and some other Hanoi FC stars have been invited to Spain to train with Deportivo Alaves.

The Vietnamese stars will star in Spain for ten days and train at Alaves, and even watch a match against Barcelona or Real Madrid in the Mendizorrotza, Alaves’ home ground.

Alaves have been one of the surprise packages of the Spanish season so far, as they sit high on the table in the fifth position. El Glorioso currently have nine wins in twenty-one games and are ahead of the likes of Valencia, Real Betis, and Villareal.

Nevertheless, Quang Hai and Co’s Spanish adventure is reportedly only an international relations mission, as the league has decided to expand their reach till Southeast Asia.