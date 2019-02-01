PSSI offices sealed off after alleged match fixing leads to investigation

The continued investigation on alleged match fixing rolls on with the National Police Anti-Mafia Ball Task Force.

In search for more evidence that could prove match fixing with PSSI, offices located in Kemang Area and FX Sudriman were first targetted and closed down.

The task force were in search for documents and computer files that could link match fixing allegations to possible planting of referees in certain matches and the like.

In a report , spokesman for the task force Syahar Diantono revealed: “The Task Force has grouped, there are a total of about 153 documents related to all League 3 documents. Then there are also documents related to financial transactions as well as other documents related to administrative organizational structures, including refereed lists and the legality of referees.”

Echoing these statements, AKBP Dedi Murti said: “There are lots of documents, written documents, digital documents, soft files, related to the cases being handled by the Task Force. This will be a proof of examination.

“Not only budget documents, but all documents needed. Many.”

Furthermore, another report revealed yet another office being sealed off, the PT Liga Indonesia Office.

Photos were circulated in social media by @persebayaupdate but were eventually deleted.

PSSI Adhoc Committee chairman Ahmad Riyadh claimed that PSSI are cooperating with the investigation but sent out a plea, saying: “We (PSSI) respect legal processes, including searches at PSSI offices as long as they are in accordance with procedures. But I emphasize, PSSI is not necessarily guilty just because the office was searched, because match-fixing is more personal or not an institution. “