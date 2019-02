Persija Jakarta coach aims for improvement ahead of AFC Champions League qualifier

Ahead of their AFC Champions League qualifying match against Home United, Persija coach Ivan Kolev spoke about preparing his team and trying to improve for them to get the result they wish for.

Kolev praised their coming opponents, crediting their quality by saying: “I will improve a number of things. The Singapore team (Home United) also has a fairly high level. They are a good team. There are some classy players who will definitely be in the game for us to be tight.”

Furthermore, he is looking forward to having Alberto Goncalves and Jaimerson Xavier on board to help the team as the two are on loan from Madura United.

The team are coming off a 1-1 draw against Kepri Jaya in the Indonesian Cup and despite winning on aggregate 9-3 after and 8-2 drubbing in the first leg, their rivals’ ability to adjust has him looking to improve the team for a bigger challenge in the ACL.

