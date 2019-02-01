Major League Soccer star Sebastian Giovinco moves to Al-Hilal FC

Major League Soccer star Sebastian Giovinco is leaving Toronto FC and will move to Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal FC.

The Italian has had success in his professional career, playing in Serie A teams like Juventus and Parma and has been an incredible player during his time in the United States.

In 114 total matches in the MLS, Giovinco scored 68 goals and assisted in 41 other and picked up multiple trophies with Toronto FC.

He was also the MLS Most Valuable Player in the 2014-15 campaign.

News broke out of Giovinco’s move and it was later confirmed via twitter.

Breaking news: Sources confirm to me that terms have been agreed between @Alhilal_EN & Toronto FC for the sale of Sebastian Giovinco. The transfer will be finalized in the next day or two with paperwork to come. Toronto FC will receive a transfer fee close to $2m-$3m. #tfclive — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) January 31, 2019

In a statement, Giovinco expressed his gratitude to the club, saying: “I’d like to thank the fans and my teammates for four special years playing for Toronto FC. I’d also like to thank the club for helping me as I transition into the next phase of my career.”