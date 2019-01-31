Former Juventus star Giovinco signs for Saudi Arabia giants Al-Hilal and hits out at former club

Former Juventus star Sebastian Giovinco has been confirmed as a new player at Saudi Professional League club Al-Hilal FC and the Italian had some strong words against his previous club Toronto FC.

The 32-year-old had been plying his trade in the Major League Soccer (MLS) since 2015 after leaving Serie A giants Juventus and now moves to the Middle East for a transfer fee reported to be between $2 million and $3 million.

He will join the likes of Australia defender Milos Degenek and former Swansea City forward Bafetimbi Gomis at the Saudi champions who have also signed up Croatian manager Zoran Mamic from UAE’s Al Ain FC after sacking their head coach Jorge Jesus.

The former Italy international made 142 appearances for Toronto across all competitions and scored 83 goals and provided 64 assists. I’d like to thank the fans and my teammates for four special years playing for Toronto FC. I’d also like to thank the club for helping me as I transition into the next phase of my career,” he said in a Toronto club statement.

“[Giovinco] is any GM’s dream. Coming into the organization, I was really excited to work with him and get to know him as a person and as a player,” said Toronto general manager Ali Curtis. “We believe in consistency, so this transfer hits hard in a lot of places. I have so much respect for Sebastian as a player and what he has meant to the organisation.”

“His departure presents both challenges and opportunities. Obviously, replacing a player like Sebastian is difficult, but we are working diligently and are confident that we will be adding a new Designated Player in the near future who will be an exciting addition to our team,” Curtis said.

However, taking to Instagram after signing for the Saudi giants, Giovinco slammed the MLS club for their treatment towards him.

“As I have always maintained, I was hoping to renew my contract and finish my playing career in a city that feels like home. … A place my family loves to live and wanted to call home for good,” he wrote on his Instagram profile.

“Unfortunately, this desire of ours has clashed with a change in direction with current TFC management. For the 2 years I have been seeking to extend my contract however management was reluctant. Recently, after refusing to exercise the club option for 2020, I was offered terms that I deemed unacceptable. They may say I left for a more lucrative deal, but this is not the case. Their offer and lack of transparency is a clear message. It seems management prefers to focus on things other than the pure desire to win.”

“After having grown the brand and elevating the overall reputation of TFC both at home and abroad, it seems I no longer serve a purpose. I would have accepted less to stay in Toronto,” he said.