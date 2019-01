Reports: Singapore winger Gabriel Quak set for a move to Indonesia

Singapore winger Gabriel Quak might be set for a move to Indonesia for the upcoming season if reports are to be believed.

The left winger is currently contracted with Thailand side Navy FC which he joined on a free transfer last year. However, reports have now emerged that he might be moving to Indonesia after all.

Indonesia Liga 1 side PS Barito Putera are believed to be interested in signing him up. The 28-year-old would be a decent coup for the Indonesian side as he can play on both sides of the wings.

PS Barito Putera finished ninth in the league last season and would want to improve on their league position this year.