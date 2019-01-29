New twist in Arjen Robben’s rumoured move to J.League

Rumours surrounding the Netherlands and Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben’s move to J.League have been quashed by various German media outlets.

The 35-year-old winger had revealed earlier this year that he will move on from the German champions after a 10-year stay at the end of this season. However, there were no clarifications about what could be his next destination.

Reports in Japanese media then claimed that Robben might be moving to Japan with FC Tokyo interested in signing him up. “I can’t say that he’s on the table yet, but we’re gathering information. There won’t be any clubs that aren’t interested,” an FC Tokyo club executive had told Japan Times.

Those rumours, however, have been quashed with reports claiming that Robben hasn’t thought about his next club yet.

Das @ArjenRobben vor einem möglichen Engagement in Japan steht ist Quatsch und ein Gerücht! Das bestätigte Vater Robben@SkySportNewsHD

Weiter sagte er:

„Er will erstmal wieder fit werden und eine Entscheidung über seine Zukunft ist noch nicht gefallen“ @SkySportDE @FCBayern — Torben Hoffmann (@Sky_Torben) January 29, 2019

“I can say that this is my last year and it is good like that. The club moves on and I may move on. It is the end of a very good and long period. I won’t stop completely yet,” the Dutch winger had stated in December last year while announcing he will move on from Bayern Munich where he won a UEFA Champions League and seven Bundesliga titles.