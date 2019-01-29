Thailand star Thitipan Puangchan’s jersey number at his J.League club revealed

Thailand star Thitipan Puangchan’s jersey number at his J-League club Oita Trinita has been revealed by the club. The midfielder will be donning the number 44 jersey at the club.

Thitipan has joined the Japanese club on loan from Thailand’s BG Pathum United earlier this year and is set to stay with them till the end of this season. He was an integral part of the Thailand side which reached the round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup and scored a goal in the tournament as well.

Before leaving for the J.League club, the midfielder opened up on how he is looking forward to life in Japan.

“I will do my best to get accepted by my new teammates and coaching staff,” Thitipan told the Bangkok Post.

“I hope to gain a lot of experience to help the national team in the future. I have received some valuable tips from Teerasil [Dangda], Theerathon and Chanathip about life in Japan,” he said.

Chanathip Songkrasin and Theerathon Bunmathan are already playing in the J.League and Thitipan has followed their footsteps.