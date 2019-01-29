Ulsan Hyundai coach is all praise for rumoured transfer target Nguyen Quang Hai

Ulsan Hyundai are in the midst of a pre-season tour of Vietnam and their coach, Kim Do-hoon, had high praise for star player and rumoured transfer target Nguyen Quang Hai.

Ulsan Hyundai have already faced the Vietnam U-22 side, Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) FC, Viettel FC, Hai Phong FC and are due to face V League 2 team Hong Linh Ha Tinh before they wrap up their tour.

The 0-0 draw against the Vietnam U-22 side was of special importance as it was great match practice for the young Golden Dragons as well, before they head off to Cambodia for the AFF U-22 Championship from Feb 17.

Speaking to the media during the tour, Do-hoon spoke of the qualities of Vietnam star Nguyen Quang Hai, who was front and center as Vietnam made it to the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 before being beaten 1-0 by Japan.

“I have been working with Luong Xuan Truong when I worked at Incheon United youth team. He has good technical qualities but physical strength still needs to be improved.

At the moment, if I have to select, I will choose Quang Hai [as the best Vietnamese player]. Not many Asian players currently have the ability to shoot and skill like him.” he said.

There were rumours that Quang Hai was being monitored by Ulsan Hyundai as a potential transfer, but the club had denied the rumour.