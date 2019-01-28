AFF U-22 Championship Philippines schedule, live stream, time table, matches

Philippines enter the AFF U-22 Championship as part of group A along with Vietnam, Timor-Leste and Thailand. Here are their fixtures.
The AFF U-22 Championship held from Feb 17 to Feb 26 in Phnom Phenh, Cambodia will be contested by 8 teams, with Philippines being one among them.
The following is the group details and the complete fixture list for Philippines in the tournament.
|Group A
|Vietnam
|Thailand
|Timor-Leste
|Philippines
|Date
|Match no.
|Group
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|Feb 17
|2
|A
|Vietnam vs Philippines
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 19
|5
|A
|Philippines vs Thailand
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 21
|9
|A
|Timor-Leste vs Philippines
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 23
|Rest Day
|Feb 24
|13
|Semifinals 1
|Winner A vs Runner-up B
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|14
|Semifinals 2
|Winner B vs Runner-up A
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 25
|Rest Day
|Feb 26
|15
|3rd place match
|Loser SF1 vs Loser SF 2
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|16
|Finals
|Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
Telecast details:
Yet to be released.
(Photo Credits: GMA Network)