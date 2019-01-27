Chanathip captains Consadole Sapporo to 5-1 win over Bangkok United in J.League Asia Challenge

It was a proud moment for Thailand star attacker Chanathip Songkrasin as he captained his J.League side Consadole Sapporo to a 5-1 win over Thai League 1 side True Bangkok United in the 2019 J.League Asia Challenge on Sunday.

In the match held at the SCG Stadium in Muangthong, the home ground of Chanathip’s former club Muangthong United, Chanathip was not only given the honour of captaining the Japanese first divisions club, but also scored a goal to help his team win 5-1.

Anderson Lopes opened the scoring for the visiting team in the 12th minute before Chanathip made it 2-0 in the 16th minute. Bangkok United reduced the deficit through Nelson Bonilla eight minutes later, however the two-goal advantage was restored by Consadole’s Lucas Fernandes before half time.

A brace from Musashi Suzuki in the 48th and 85th minutes of the preseason friendly match made the scoreline 5-1.

Chanathip who had starred for Thailand at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates, have returned to Consadole Sapporo for his second season in the J.League. The midfielder signed a permanent contract with the Japanese club before the start of the new season after spending the last in Japan on loan from Thai League giants Muangthong.