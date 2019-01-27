BREAKING: Thai League giants Muangthong United sign Korea Republic international defender

Thai League 1 giants Muangthong United have signed Korea Republic international Oh Ban-suk on a loan deal from UAE Pro-League side Al-Wasl SC.

The transfer was confirmed by the United Arab Emirates club Al-Wasl on Sunday.

وافقت شركة #الوصل لكرة القدم على إعارة المدافع الكوري اوه بان سوك إلى فريق موانغتونغ يونايتد التايلاندي لمدة عام واحد، متمنيةً له التوفيق في مسيرته القادمة مع ناديه الجديد. pic.twitter.com/PaqmkBSF2Y — Al Wasl SC (@AlWaslSC) January 27, 2019

Oh, who plays as a centre-back, has made two international appearances for South Korea and was part of the his nation’s 28-man preliminary squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup last summer.

Muangthong finished fourth in the league last season and looks to return to winning ways this time around.

The 30-year-old will follow on the footsteps of his compatriot Lee Ho, the South Korean striker who had previously played for Muangthong in 2017.

Oh Ban-suk spent seven seasons at K League club Jeju United before moving to the Middle East last year.