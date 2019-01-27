AFF U-22 Championship Vietnam schedule, live stream, time table, matches

Vietnam enter the AFF U-22 Championship as part of group A along with Thailand, Timor-Leste and Philippines. Here are their fixtures.

The AFF U-22 Championship held from Feb 17 to Feb 26 in Phnom Phenh, Cambodia will be contested by 8 teams, with Vietnam being one among them.

The following is the group details and the complete fixture list for Vietnam in the tournament.

Group A Vietnam Thailand Timor-Leste Philippines

Date Match no. Group Match Time Venue Feb 17 1 A Vietnam vs Philippines 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium Feb 19 6 A Timor-Leste vs Vietnam 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium Feb 21 9 A Vietnam vs Thailand 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium Feb 23 Rest Day Feb 24 13 Semifinals 1 Winner A vs Runner-up B 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium 14 Semifinals 2 Winner B vs Runner-up A 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium Feb 25 Rest Day Feb 26 15 3rd place match Loser SF1 vs Loser SF 2 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium 16 Finals Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium



Telecast details:

Yet to be released.