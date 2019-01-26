Thailand’s Thitipan heads to his new J.League club Oita Trinita with high hopes

Thailand international Thitipan Puangchan said that he hopes to impress as he sets off for a new adventure with Oita Trinita in Japan’s J.League in the upcoming season.

The midfielder will join the Japanese top division club on a one-year loan deal from Thai League 1 side BG Pathum United following on the footsteps of countrymen Chanathip Songkrasin and Theerathon Bunmathan who are already plying their trade in the foreign league.

“I will do my best to get accepted by my new teammates and coaching staff,” Thitipan told the Bangkok Post after meeting Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Somyot Poompanmoung at the FAT headquarters in Bangkok the other day.

“I hope to gain a lot of experience to help the national team in the future,” the 25-year-old who scored Thailand’s equalising goal against hosts United Arab Emirates in the final group match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 to ensure his team’s progression to the Round of 16.

“I have received some valuable tips from Teerasil [Dangda], Theerathon and Chanathip about life in Japan,” he said.

Meanwhile, FAT president Somyot wished Thitipan the best of luck on his new adventure in Japan.

“It is a rare opportunity, so you must make the most of it and take your game to a higher level,” he told Thitipan.

Thitipan is scheduled to leave for Japan on Saturday.