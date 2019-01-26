Watch: Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi scores first goal for Raufoss in Norway

Ikhsan Fandi’s career in Norway has got off to a good start after he scored his first goal in Raufoss IL’s 6-1 win over Elverum FC in a friendly.

The 19-year-old pounced and smashed in a rebound off a save from the goalkeeper to score Raufoss’ third goal.

Fandi Ahmad’s second eldest son will be playing in Norway for two years after signing a contract with the club earlier this month.