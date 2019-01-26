Thailand’s Chanathip happy to see teammates Theerathon and Thitipan in the J.League

Thailand attacking midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin is looking forward to seeing his national teammates Theerathon Bunmathan and Thitipan Puangchan in the upcoming season of the J.League.

Chanathip who plays for Japanese top division side Consadole Sapporo who finished fourth in the league last season had helped the War Elephants reach the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

And as he prepares for another seasons in Japan’s domestic league, he has received the welcome news of his compatriots Theerathon and Thitipan also competing in the league.

“For the 2019 season, Theerathon and Thitipan will be playing in the J.League which is a good thing because it will help them develop their game,” Chanathip was quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post.

While full-back Theertahon has returned for another season in Japan after signing for Yokohama F. Marinos following a season at Vissel Kobe, midfielder Thitipan is getting ready for his first season in East Asia after making a loan move to Oita Trinita from Thai League side BG Pathum United.

He said that though the Thailand players coming to Japan might find it difficult to adjust to the new league at first, the effort will pay off in the end.

“It was difficult in the beginning but I worked hard to get used to the system. It has paid off,” the 25-year-old said.

“I encourage the young Thai players to look for assignments abroad. It will boost their game and also help improve the Thai national team,” he said.

Chanathip’s Consadole will play Bangkok United in the 2019 J.League Asia Challenge at the SCG Stadium in Muang Thong Thani on Sunday. In the other match of the preseason tournament, Chonburi FC are set to play J.League side Sanfrecce Hiroshima at the Chonburi Stadium on Saturday.