Firza Andika wants AFF U-22 title as gift to Indonesia before Belgium stint

Firza Andika is eyeing AFF U-22 Championship glory before heading to Belgium to begin his career with AFC Tubize.

The 19-year-old defender signed a two-year contract to turn out for the Belgian outfit but is currently with the Indonesia U-22 team preparing for the AFF tournament.

Indonesia are grouped with Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Singapore but the latter have opted to withdraw from the competition which is slated for February.

While he is excited to be joining his new club in the Belgium First Division B, Firza is focused on his national team commitments at the moment.

“I have to thank all the Indonesians who have supported me these few months. I received so many messages of support and prayers and when I was alone in Europe, these messages helped keep me going,” Firza told FOX Sports Asia.

“My immediate goal before heading back to Belgium is to bring the AFF U-22 trophy because I’ve never won an international trophy and I want to sign off and give the Indonesians this piece of silverware before I get started on my club commitments.”

Despite concentrating on his time with the U-22s, Firza knows the pressure has already begun to mount as the nation will now cast their eyes on his time in Belgium.

“I know everyone will be looking at how I do and the biggest obstacles have been adapting to the language barrier and the weather changes,” Firza remarked.

“I’ve never spoken this language before but once I get back to Belgium, I am going to start classes and get myself up to speed so I can immerse and gel better with my teammates.”

Firza also explained the reasons behind his decision to join Tubize instead of the other offer to play in Spain, citing the need to start from a “quieter” environment to get used to life in Europe.

He added: “I chose to join Tubize because Belgium football has produced many technically-gifted and tactically sound players in recent years.

“They all learned their football in their own country and I feel this is a very good place for me to improve and learn as I continue my professional journey as a footballer.

“Also, the city is small and it will allow me to focus on my football in a very far away land and that will be an advantage for me instead of a bigger city.”

All things said and done, 2019 is shaping up to be a breakthrough year for the affable defender and the whole of Indonesia will be rooting for the likes of him and Egy Maulana to come good and do the country proud in Europe.