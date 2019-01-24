Tickets go on sale for Vietnam’s AFF U-22 Championship warm-up match against Ulsan Hyundai

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have begun the sale of online tickets for the exhibition match between the Vietnam U-22 national team and K League 1 side Ulsan Hyundai to be held at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on Saturday.

According to Viet Nam News (VNS), the fans can buy tickets till 11pm local time on January 25 through vebongdaonline.vn and vebongdaonline.com.vn with the prices set between VND 100,000 and VND 150,000.

The Vietnam U-22s are set to take part in the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 to be held in Cambodia from February 17 where they are pooled with Thailand, Timor lets, Laos, Brunei and the Philippines in Group A. Group B will feature Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia while Singapore have pulled out of the competition.

Two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals followed by the final scheduled to be played on March 2.

Former K League champions Ulsan Hyundai are on a preseason tour to Vietnam and also face Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) FC, Viettel FC and Ha Tinh FC during their stay in Southeast Asia.

The South Korean club have won the K League in 1996 and 2005 as well as lifting the AFC Champions League in 2012. They finished third in the league last time around.

Each person can buy a maximum of four tickets of the same price category and collect them at the VFF headquarters at Le Quang Dao Street, Nam Tu Liem District in Hanoi.

(Photo credit: Zing.vn)