Reports: India narrow down on Stephen Constantine replacement for U-23 AFC Championship

Stephen Constantine stepped down as India and India U23 coach following the team’s last gasp group stage elimination in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, and the AIFF has promptly moved to fill this shoes.

The Times of India is reporting that Derrick Pereira is the frontrunner to replace Stephen Constantine as coach of the Indian U23 side following the Englishman’s exit.

Pereira is currently serving as the technical director at ISL side FC Goa, and will be available to put that job on hold as he takes charge of the Indian U23 side for the AFC Championship qualifiers, which will take place in Uzbekistan from March 22 to 26th.

India is in group F along with hosts Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and arch rivals Pakistan.

Initially, the AIFF had thought of giving the reins of the U23 team to former international S. Venkatesh, who was Constantine’s assistant at the Asian Cup tournament. However, despite knowing the players well, he had only cleared his B coaching license in Goa last year and the governing body ultimately decided to go with Derrick Pereira.

“Derrick has close to two decades of coaching experience and has handled young players well. He has the stature and, if you look at his previous assignments, is known to develop young players. Having proved himself with clubs like Mahindra United, Salgaocar and FC Goa, it’s time for him to move up the ladder”, said an official in AIFF of the appointment, The Times of India reports.