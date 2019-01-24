BREAKING: Indonesian wonder kid Firza Andika to play in Belgium with AFC Tubize

Indonesian wonder kid Firza Andika will play in Belgium after signing a professional contract with A.F.C. Tubize.

The 19-year-old defender has been going for trials across Europe since November last year and has finally put pen to paper with the Belgium team to end all speculation.

Tubize was founded in 1990 and currently play in the Belgian First Division B under the guidance of manager Philippe Thys.

Firza came through the Semen Padang academy before joining PSMS Medan last year along with call-ups to the Indonesia national U-19 and U-23 squads.

The versatile full-back inked a two-year contract with Tubize and will start his transition from the reserves to join the senior team this year.

Following 18-year-old forward Egy Maulana’s move to Polish club Lechia Gdansk last year, Indonesia have seen plenty of interests in their young crop of talented footballers from Europe.

Firza’s deal was the result of a collaboration between the player and football agencies Northcliff Sports and 2Touch International.

2Touch’s intermediary Khairul Asyraf was elated to have helped the young Indonesian prospect fulfil his dream of playing in Europe but has urged the player to keep his feet on the ground and work hard.

“We are very happy to have been able to play a part in this. We know there is talent in Asia, especially Southeast Asia. It is a matter of opportunities. We try our best to help, the rest is up to the player.” Khairul told FOX Sports Asia.

The Belgian First Division B is currently in the second stage of the season and have strong ties with English giants Manchester City.

Ernest Agyiri and Aaron Nemane are on loan from the English Premier League side while Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool legend Ronny Rosenthal’s son Tom Rosenthal will be one of Firza’s teammates.

Firza is with the Indonesian U-22 national team preparing for the AFF U-22 Championship in Cambodia next month. He will head back to Belgium and prepare for his new life at Tubize once the tournament is over.

A news conference has been arranged on January 25 to officially announce the deal between player and club.