Melaka United sign former Kedah playmaker Liridon Krasniqi

Melaka United have signed former Kedah FA star player Liridon Krasniqi for the 2019 Malaysia Super League campaign.

Head coach Zainal Abidin has been bolstering his squad with some quality players including former Malaysian captain Safiq Rahim and Azkals star Patrick Reichelt.

The club unveiled the rest of their foreign imports at a news conference on Tuesday with Brazilian striker Casagrande, South Korean defender Jang Suk-won and Montenegro midfielder Darko Markovic coming onboard.

Despite the slew of big-name signings, Liridon’s arrival has become the focal point as his name is being mentioned as a potential candidate for naturalisation to play for the Malaysia national team.

The Kosovo international became a household name in Alor Star after spending four seasons with the Canaries where he made 67 appearances and scored 19 goals.

He won the Malaysia Premier League (2015), Malaysia Cup (2016), Malaysia Charity Shield (2017) and Malaysia FA Cup (2017) in his time with Kedah.