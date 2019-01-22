Ronaldinho’s Indonesia doppelganger Sodikin passes away, aged 49

His uncanny resemblance to Brazil legend Ronaldinho Gaucho made him a worldwide sensation over the years but the man they call Ronaldikin has passed away.

The 49-year-old Bandung-native became famous when Indonesians spotted him during the 2002 FIFA World Cup frenzy and started taking pictures with him and sharing it on social media.

He went on to appear in many commercials, television shows and advertisements, most notably a beIN Sports commercial starring Thailand and Muangthong United footballer Charyl Chappuis.

“This is a very sad news to me because he was such a nice guy. He comes into a room and makes everyone smile,” Chappuis told FOX Sports Asia when informed of the news.

“And when you get to know him, he is just a easy going person who loves football. Rest in peace Dikin my friend,” Chappuis said.

FOX Sports Asia understands that Sodikin – his real name – was admitted to a hospital in Bandung and died at 3.05 WIB on January 22, Thursday.

He was suffering from lung and stomach illness at the time of death.

Sodikin was a lifelong football supporter of Indonesian giants Persib Bandung, Brazil national team and was even a member of the Indonesian AC Milan fan club.