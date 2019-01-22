Former Thailand international Kirati Keawsombat signs for Police Tero in Thai League 2

Former Thailand national team striker Kirati Keawsombat has signed for Thai League 2 club Police Tero as they look to bounce back to the top division.

32-year-old Kirati has been without a club since his stint with Nakhon Ratchasima in the Thai top division and was on a trials with Malaysian third division club Perlis last December.

Police Tero were relegated to the Thai League 2 after finishing 15th last season in the Thai League 1. The team is coached by Kirati’s former Thailand teammate Rangsan Viwatchaichok.

“I am happy to sign a contract with Police Tero. I am ready to give my best for the team in whatever way possible and would like to take the team back to Thai League 1 the season itself. I want to thank the coaches and management for bringing me here. And I would also like to thank the fans in advance for their support for the team and myself,” Kirati said.

Kirati began his career at Army United before making a move to the now-defunct TOT Sport Club.

However, it was after his move to Buriram United that he truly flourished. Kirati was a part of Thailand’s 2014 AFF Suzuki Cup-winning team, but hardly featured for the side, failing to register a single goal to his name.