Persija Jakarta sign defender Vinicius Lopes Laurindo

In a huge boost to Persija Jakarta and their supporters, the club have announced the signing of Vinicius Lopes Laurindo.

The Brazilian will join the club to reinforce the back line, and he is excited to be starting on this new venture in his career.

“I am very happy to be able to play in Jakarta. I know Persija is a big team, when the opportunity came, I did not think twice, ” he said.

“The offer came from management, I as a professional player I took a new challenge, I hope my arrival can bring Persija better.”

“Know (of Persija) from friends who play here who tell Persija a big team, that’s where I know, I’m happy to be here, I hope I can always play well every game,” he went on.

Image credits: Tribunnews.com