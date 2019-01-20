BREAKING: Edy Rahmayadi resigns as PSSI chairman

PSSI Chairman Edy Rahmayadi has officially resigned during the PSSI Annual Congress being held at Bali on Sunday.

Joko Driyono, deputy chairperson of the PSSI, will step in to the role of the PSSI chairman temporarily.

Edy, who has been under fire for several reasons including the Indonesia senior national team’s poor showing in recent times, said that he is resigning from the role by taking up the responsibility.

“For the better of the PSSI moving forward, I today announce that I am stepping down as the PSSI chairman,” he told the annual congress.

Edy Rahmayadi menyampaikan pengunduran diri sebagai Ketua Umum PSSI pada Kongres PSSI 2019 di Bali. Terima kasih atas segala dedikasinya untuk sepak bola Indonesia, Pak Edy!#PSSINow #KitaGaruda #TerimaKasihPakEdy pic.twitter.com/s0XiMdfrhI — PSSI (@PSSI) January 20, 2019

“To all members, please don’t betray PSSI. PSSI is a legacy from our ancestors and this decision was taken for the good of the organisation. I step down not because I am not responsible, but because I am responsible,” Edy said.

Thank you for all my brothers and sisters, fellow countrymen, let’s make our PSSI bigger, he added.

“I hand over the PSSI flag to Mr. Joko. I wish there will be professionalism in the organisation and all rules are followed. Because this is a sacred position,” Edy concluded.

The Indonesian politician also said that he would continue to focus more on his responsibilities as the Governor of North Sumatra.