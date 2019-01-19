Watch: Pedro Manzi scores a stunner for I-League side Chennai City FC

I-League side Chennai City FC forward Pedro Manzi scored an incredible goal as the club strengthened their hold on the league.

In their crunch encounter against giants East Bengal, who are currently fourth in the league, Manzi produced a brilliant finish from Edwin Sydney Vanspaul’s rifle of a pass. The Chennai-based club ultimately won the match 2-1.

Vanspaul got the ball on the edge of the box and drilled the ball into the Uruguayan’s path, who deflected it neatly into the box to equalise for Chennai after East Bengal had gone 1-0 up in the seventh minute through Laldanmawia Ralte.

The goal started the comeback which was completed by Alexander Romario Jesuraj in the 70th minute and sent Chennai five points clear at the top of the league.

Here’s the video of the goal.