Reports: Vietnam vs Liverpool could happen before the 2019/20 season begins

Liverpool are set to tour Asia before the 2019/20 campaign begins and the Vietnam Football Federation is trying to reel them in for a friendly match at Hanoi.

Speaking to Viet Nam News on the possibility was the General Secretary of the Vietnam Football Federation Le Hoai Anh:

“Liverpool have plans to tour Asia this summer, and Vietnam might be one of their destinations.

“The VFF will try (to invite them for a friendly against the Vietnam national team) but their visit will rely on different issues. The VFF will have to seek sponsorship from our partners,” he said.

Local media had previously reported that Liverpool would be visiting China and Vietnam as part of their Asian pre-season tour. It is expected that should the match between them and the Vietnam national team materialize, it would take place in May at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.

Liverpool are currently flying high and occupy the first position in the Premier League, 4 points ahead of second placed defending champions Manchester City.